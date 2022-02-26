Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Watts Water Technologies has raised its dividend by 23.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Watts Water Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $148.03 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $113.44 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 51.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after buying an additional 16,151 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after buying an additional 29,196 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

