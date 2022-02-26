Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.270-$3.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.88 billion-$6.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.59 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on WCN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.13.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,078. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $97.58 and a 52 week high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Waste Connections by 862.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 232,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,710,000 after purchasing an additional 208,198 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Waste Connections by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,160 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Waste Connections by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its position in Waste Connections by 394.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,306 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $752,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

