Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,305 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $44,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 131.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 11.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

WCN opened at $124.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.02 and its 200-day moving average is $129.41. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.58 and a 52-week high of $138.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.26%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

