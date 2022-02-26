Wall Street Games Achieves Market Cap of $4.81 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,797.81 or 0.07128144 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,218.81 or 0.99920213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00045367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

