Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRM. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Vroom stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vroom has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $848.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,294,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vroom by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,462,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,207,000 after purchasing an additional 249,046 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Vroom by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

