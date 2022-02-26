Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 939 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,961,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 486.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 684,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 567,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,018,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,234,000 after acquiring an additional 475,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,178,000 after acquiring an additional 409,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 282,121 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $21.90 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

