Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 798 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,541,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,411,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,716,000 after acquiring an additional 98,164 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,380,000 after acquiring an additional 254,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,460,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,344,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,845,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on RLJ. Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.99. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.69%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.