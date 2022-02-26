Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,144 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFA opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.60.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 111.03%. The business had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

MFA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

