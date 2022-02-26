Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $17.88 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 33.04, a current ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.85.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 78.75%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.76%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

