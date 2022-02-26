Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 100,158 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 221,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100,158 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Navient by 705.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 131,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 115,343 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Navient by 18.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Navient by 25.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 85,034 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Navient by 97,167.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 76,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 76,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 22.3% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NAVI shares. Stephens cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

