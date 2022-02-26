Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 96,255 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 96,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 120.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 405.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.61.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

