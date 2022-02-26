Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $4.66 Million in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 437,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,642,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,567,000 after acquiring an additional 610,117 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,430,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after acquiring an additional 735,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,709,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $17,473,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $93,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,770,323 shares of company stock worth $18,066,459. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKLA shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.67. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

