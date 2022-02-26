Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,485 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,088 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth $987,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 86.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,216,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 564,085 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.10. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

