Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 52,863 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Itron by 2,413.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,099,000 after buying an additional 113,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,543,000 after buying an additional 17,459 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $190,418.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,321 shares of company stock worth $512,650 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $54.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.91. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 911.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Argus cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.91.

About Itron (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.