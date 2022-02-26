Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $150.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 103.91 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.70 and a 1 year high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.53.

Hilton Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.