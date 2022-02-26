Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.12

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 2598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €42.00 ($47.73) to €41.50 ($47.16) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Erste Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voestalpine AG will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

