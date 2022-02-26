VNX Price Tops $0.0195 on Top Exchanges (VNXLU)

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. One VNX coin can now be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VNX has a total market cap of $547,320.72 and $13.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VNX has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00037040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00110697 BTC.

VNX Profile

VNXLU is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX

