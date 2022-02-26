VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Cut to $138.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. FBN Securities reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.87.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.17 and its 200 day moving average is $133.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in VMware by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after buying an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VMware by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of VMware by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.