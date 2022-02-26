VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Cut to $138.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. FBN Securities reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.87.
VMW opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.17 and its 200 day moving average is $133.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.
In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in VMware by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after buying an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VMware by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of VMware by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
