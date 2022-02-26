VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. VMware updated its Q1 guidance to $1.56 EPS.

VMW stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.45. VMware has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cross Research lowered their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.87.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Tobam grew its stake in shares of VMware by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 674 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

