Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

SEAT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock worth $365,120,681.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $11.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40. Vivid Seats has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $14.35.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

