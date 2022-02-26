Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives $267.54 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $267.54.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,461,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,219,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $419.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.72. Visa has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

