Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $27.83 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.69.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $21,093,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $827,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,264 shares of company stock valued at $25,592,570 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,248,000 after acquiring an additional 148,420 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after buying an additional 191,458 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vir Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.