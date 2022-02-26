Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.61

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 7.61 and last traded at 8.16, with a volume of 96987 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vintage Wine Estates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 13.92.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38.

In related news, Director Robert L. Berner III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 10.63 per share, for a total transaction of 106,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul S. Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of 10.45 per share, for a total transaction of 52,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 54.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,222,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,113,000 after purchasing an additional 298,429 shares during the period. Caspian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,228,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,833,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,950,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 44.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile (NASDAQ:VWE)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

