Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vincerx Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics. Vincerx Pharma Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

VINC has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.86.

Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. Vincerx Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57.

In related news, Director Laura I. Bushnell bought 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,172.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy bought 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $64,629.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,269 shares of company stock worth $125,024 in the last quarter. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VINC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vincerx Pharma by 450.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 259.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 235,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

