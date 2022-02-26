Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $74.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.06. Vicor has a 12-month low of $73.69 and a 12-month high of $164.76.

Several analysts recently commented on VICR shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $1,052,118.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vicor by 26.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Vicor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vicor by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

