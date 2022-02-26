Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 134,824 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 134,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,047,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period.

BSV stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.13. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

