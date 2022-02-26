VICI Properties Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 7,064 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 404% compared to the average daily volume of 1,401 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

VICI opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

