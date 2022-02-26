Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VSAT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.
NASDAQ VSAT traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 302,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,670. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 90.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Viasat has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $68.76.
About Viasat (Get Rating)
ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.
