Viacoin Price Hits $0.0942 on Top Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $23,801.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0942 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.00282337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001010 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

