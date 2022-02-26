Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Acquires 125,762 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 125,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,579,186.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 97,711 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,740,793.55.

On Friday, February 18th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 41,952 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,056.64.

On Friday, February 4th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 14,868 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $427,455.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 192,417 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 16,059 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $465,389.82.

On Monday, December 6th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 161,593 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,293,786.68.

On Friday, December 3rd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 305,816 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $9,871,740.48.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 308,698 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98.

NYSE XM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,648. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.73. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,189,000 after purchasing an additional 315,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,158,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,824,000 after acquiring an additional 886,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.59.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

