Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $11.50 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of VRT opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.