Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 9,695 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,695 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.09 and a 200-day moving average of $78.99.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

