Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $351,000 in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 120.75%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

