Verition Fund Management LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,303 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 27,657 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Amdocs by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

