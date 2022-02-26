Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,641 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,641 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after buying an additional 31,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9,000.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90,916 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 89,917 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.87.
NYSE FCX opened at $46.34 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.
About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.