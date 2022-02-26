Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,641 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,641 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after buying an additional 31,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9,000.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90,916 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 89,917 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,201 shares of company stock valued at $14,435,389. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $46.34 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.