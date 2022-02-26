Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 18.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total transaction of $2,483,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brian Jacobs sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.71, for a total transaction of $14,335,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 154,279 shares of company stock worth $38,666,725 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bill.com stock opened at $229.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

