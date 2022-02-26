Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR opened at $33.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

In related news, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $4,405,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

