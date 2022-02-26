Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,119,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,049 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Veritex were worth $44,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in Veritex in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 43,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,235. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

