Veracyte (VCYT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Veracyte to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 261,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 48,996 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 18,940 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 34,630 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

