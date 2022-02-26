Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
VTYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of VTYX opened at $11.53 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.68.
About Ventyx Biosciences (Get Rating)
Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.
