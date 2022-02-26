Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

VTYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Shares of VTYX opened at $11.53 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTYX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventyx Biosciences (Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.