Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.73

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 3926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

VGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,607,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,994,000 after purchasing an additional 366,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,148,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,661,000 after purchasing an additional 143,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,757,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 46,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,305,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 44,871 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

