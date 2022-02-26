Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.05.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vascular Biogenics (Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.