Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,048,000 after acquiring an additional 546,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,826,000.

VTV stock opened at $144.65 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.57 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.90.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

