Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $276.85 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.35.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

