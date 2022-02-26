Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.15

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.15 and last traded at $46.34, with a volume of 176839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $453,589,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,353 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

