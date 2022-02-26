Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $118.00

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $118.00 and last traded at $118.41, with a volume of 1006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.34.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

