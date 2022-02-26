Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $33.74

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.74, but opened at $29.91. Valneva shares last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 498 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VALN shares. UBS Group lowered Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valneva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

