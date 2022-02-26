Vai (VAI) Trading Up 0.7% This Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002331 BTC on exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $55.15 million and $22,866.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vai has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00046342 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.88 or 0.07104227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,250.85 or 1.00092784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00045667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00048816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003081 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 60,341,770 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.