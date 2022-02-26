Utah Retirement Systems Sells 600 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in IDEX were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in IDEX by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 247,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,383,000 after purchasing an additional 31,014 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX stock opened at $192.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.24. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $181.66 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.09.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

