Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,400 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Shares of GPC opened at $123.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.77. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $104.87 and a one year high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

